Are Finance Stocks Lagging BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BCB Bancorp (BCBP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

BCB Bancorp is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 892 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BCB Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCBP's full-year earnings has moved 16% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BCBP has returned 9.1% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -21.3%. As we can see, BCB Bancorp is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Essa Bancorp (ESSA) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.9%.

For Essa Bancorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BCB Bancorp belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 89 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 20.9% so far this year, so BCBP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Essa Bancorp, however, belongs to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry. Currently, this 32-stock industry is ranked #28. The industry has moved -17% so far this year.

BCB Bancorp and Essa Bancorp could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





