Are Finance Stocks Lagging BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Banco BBVA (BBAR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Banco BBVA is a member of our Finance group, which includes 892 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco BBVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBAR's full-year earnings has moved 105.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BBAR has returned about 1.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -19.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Banco BBVA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, First Bancorp (FBP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.2%.

The consensus estimate for First Bancorp's current year EPS has increased 7.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Banco BBVA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 68 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.8% so far this year, meaning that BBAR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, First Bancorp belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. This 64-stock industry is currently ranked #46. The industry has moved -7.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Banco BBVA and First Bancorp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BBAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



First BanCorp. (FBP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.