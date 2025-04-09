Are Finance Stocks Lagging BB Seguridade Participacoes (BBSEY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is a member of our Finance group, which includes 859 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSEY's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BBSEY has returned about 15.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -9.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.7%.

Over the past three months, Deutsche Boerse AG's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 88 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 24% so far this year, so BBSEY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Deutsche Boerse AG falls under the Securities and Exchanges industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #24. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.6%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on BB Seguridade Participacoes SA and Deutsche Boerse AG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

