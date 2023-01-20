Are Finance Stocks Lagging BB Seguridade Participacoes (BBSEY) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is one of 871 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSEY's full-year earnings has moved 13.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BBSEY has moved about 6.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 10.6% on average. This means that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

ACRES Commercial (ACR) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.2%.

The consensus estimate for ACRES Commercial's current year EPS has increased 19.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.2% this year, meaning that BBSEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ACRES Commercial, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #172. The industry has moved -23.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BB Seguridade Participacoes SA and ACRES Commercial. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

