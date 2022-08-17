Are Finance Stocks Lagging BB Seguridade Participacoes (BBSEY) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is a member of our Finance group, which includes 885 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBSEY's full-year earnings has moved 400% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BBSEY has moved about 61.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 7.7% on average. This means that BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is EPR Properties (EPR). The stock has returned 16.7% year-to-date.

In EPR Properties' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BB Seguridade Participacoes SA belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.1% this year, meaning that BBSEY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, EPR Properties falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #65. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.5%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on BB Seguridade Participacoes SA and EPR Properties as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





