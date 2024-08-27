Are Finance Stocks Lagging BankUnited (BKU) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BankUnited, Inc. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 860 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BankUnited, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKU's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BKU has returned 18.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 15.6% on average. This means that BankUnited, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

CBRE Group (CBRE) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.4%.

The consensus estimate for CBRE Group's current year EPS has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BankUnited, Inc. belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.4% this year, meaning that BKU is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CBRE Group belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #176. The industry has moved +9.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on BankUnited, Inc. and CBRE Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

