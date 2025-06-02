Are Finance Stocks Lagging Bankinter (BKNIY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bankinter SA (BKNIY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Bankinter SA is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 857 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bankinter SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNIY's full-year earnings has moved 19% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BKNIY has returned 65.9% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 5.3%. This shows that Bankinter SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY). The stock has returned 77% year-to-date.

In Pagaya Technologies Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 89.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bankinter SA is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.9% so far this year, so BKNIY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 88-stock industry is currently ranked #126. The industry has moved -6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bankinter SA and Pagaya Technologies Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Bankinter SA (BKNIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

