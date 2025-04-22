Are Finance Stocks Lagging Bankinter (BKNIY) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Bankinter SA (BKNIY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bankinter SA is a member of our Finance group, which includes 859 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bankinter SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNIY's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BKNIY has gained about 45.1% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 4.7%. This means that Bankinter SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

DANSKE BANK (DNKEY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 15.4%.

In DANSKE BANK's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bankinter SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.5% so far this year, so BKNIY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. DANSKE BANK is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Bankinter SA and DANSKE BANK. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

