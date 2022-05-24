Are Finance Stocks Lagging Bankinter (BKNIY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bankinter SA (BKNIY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bankinter SA is a member of our Finance group, which includes 894 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bankinter SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNIY's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BKNIY has returned 16.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 12.4% on average. As we can see, Bankinter SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bogota Financial Corporation (BSBK). The stock is up 5.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Bogota Financial Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bankinter SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.7% so far this year, so BKNIY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bogota Financial Corporation belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. This 88-stock industry is currently ranked #28. The industry has moved -14.1% year to date.

Bankinter SA and Bogota Financial Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

