Are Finance Stocks Lagging Bank7 (BSVN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bank7 (BSVN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bank7 is one of 871 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bank7 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSVN's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BSVN has returned about 45.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 20% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Bank7 is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC). The stock is up 21.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bank7 belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, which includes 55 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.9% so far this year, so BSVN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved +26.6% year to date.

Bank7 and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

