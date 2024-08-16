Are Finance Stocks Lagging Bank7 (BSVN) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Bank7 (BSVN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bank7 is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 860 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bank7 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSVN's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BSVN has returned about 41.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 12.6% on average. This means that Bank7 is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Mr Cooper (COOP) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39.3%.

The consensus estimate for Mr Cooper's current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bank7 belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, a group that includes 55 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.5% so far this year, so BSVN is performing better in this area.

Mr Cooper, however, belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved +9.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bank7 and Mr Cooper as they could maintain their solid performance.

