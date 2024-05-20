Are Finance Stocks Lagging Bank7 (BSVN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bank7 (BSVN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Bank7 is one of 854 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bank7 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSVN's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BSVN has returned about 8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 5.4%. This means that Bank7 is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is First Horizon National (FHN). The stock has returned 13.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for First Horizon National's current year EPS has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bank7 belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry, which includes 55 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.2% this year, meaning that BSVN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, First Horizon National belongs to the Banks - Southwest industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #155. The industry has moved +2.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Bank7 and First Horizon National as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

