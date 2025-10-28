Are Finance Stocks Lagging Bank First National (BFC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bank First Corporation (BFC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Bank First Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 867 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bank First Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BFC's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BFC has gained about 32.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 14.2% on average. This means that Bank First Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.4%.

Over the past three months, Bank of Nova Scotia's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bank First Corporation is a member of the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 78 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.6% so far this year, so BFC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bank of Nova Scotia, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 67-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +39.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Bank First Corporation and Bank of Nova Scotia as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.