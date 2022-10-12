Are Finance Stocks Lagging Bank First National (BFC) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bank First Corporation (BFC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bank First Corporation is one of 887 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bank First Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BFC's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BFC has moved about 8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -21.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bank First Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Banco Macro (BMA). The stock has returned 2.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Banco Macro's current year EPS has increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bank First Corporation belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19% so far this year, meaning that BFC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Banco Macro falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 68 stocks and is ranked #63. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.4%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Bank First Corporation and Banco Macro as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





