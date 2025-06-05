Are Finance Stocks Lagging Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Banco Santander-Chile is one of 857 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco Santander-Chile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSAC's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BSAC has moved about 30.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 6%. This means that Banco Santander-Chile is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Travelers (TRV), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.9%.

The consensus estimate for Travelers' current year EPS has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Banco Santander-Chile belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.6% so far this year, so BSAC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Travelers belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #54. The industry has moved +8.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Banco Santander-Chile and Travelers. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

