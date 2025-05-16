Are Finance Stocks Lagging Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (BPCGY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR is one of 858 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BPCGY's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BPCGY has moved about 28.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 5.6%. This means that Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Rithm (RITM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.4%.

Over the past three months, Rithm's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 20.3% so far this year, meaning that BPCGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Rithm, however, belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this 88-stock industry is ranked #144. The industry has moved -3.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR and Rithm. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

