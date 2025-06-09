Are Finance Stocks Lagging Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Banco Bilbao (BBVA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Banco Bilbao is a member of our Finance group, which includes 857 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco Bilbao is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBVA's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BBVA has returned about 55.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 6.9%. As we can see, Banco Bilbao is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST). The stock is up 16.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Peakstone Realty Trust's current year EPS has increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Banco Bilbao belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24% so far this year, so BBVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Peakstone Realty Trust, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this 96-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +3.6% so far this year.

Banco Bilbao and Peakstone Realty Trust could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

