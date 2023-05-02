Are Finance Stocks Lagging Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Banco Bilbao (BBVA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Banco Bilbao is one of 873 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco Bilbao is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBVA's full-year earnings has moved 20.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BBVA has gained about 21.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 1.1% on average. This shows that Banco Bilbao is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Banco Santander (SAN) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.6%.

The consensus estimate for Banco Santander's current year EPS has increased 9.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Banco Bilbao belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 68 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5% this year, meaning that BBVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Banco Santander is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Banco Bilbao and Banco Santander as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.