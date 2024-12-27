Are Finance Stocks Lagging BancFirst (BANF) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BancFirst (BANF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

BancFirst is a member of our Finance group, which includes 871 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BancFirst is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BANF's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BANF has gained about 24.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 21.8% on average. This shows that BancFirst is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Brookfield Corp. (BN). The stock has returned 44.2% year-to-date.

For Brookfield Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BancFirst belongs to the Banks - Southwest industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.3% so far this year, so BANF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Brookfield Corp. falls under the Real Estate - Operations industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #132. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.5%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BancFirst and Brookfield Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

