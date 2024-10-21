Are Finance Stocks Lagging Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR (BLFBY) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR (BLFBY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 871 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLFBY's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BLFBY has returned 33.5% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 21.6%. This shows that Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, BlackRock Finance (BLK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.1%.

Over the past three months, BlackRock Finance's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.6% this year, meaning that BLFBY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, BlackRock Finance falls under the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #49. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +33.9%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR and BlackRock Finance as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

