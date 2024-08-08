Are Finance Stocks Lagging Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR (BLFBY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR (BLFBY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR is one of 860 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLFBY's full-year earnings has moved 425.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BLFBY has returned about 14.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 7.5%. As we can see, Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CBRE Group (CBRE). The stock has returned 14.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for CBRE Group's current year EPS has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.2% so far this year, meaning that BLFBY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. CBRE Group is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR and CBRE Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.