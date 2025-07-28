Are Finance Stocks Lagging Axos Financial (AX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Axos Financial (AX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Axos Financial is one of 869 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Axos Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AX's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AX has returned 21.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 11.2% on average. This means that Axos Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.6%.

In Peakstone Realty Trust's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Axos Financial belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 93 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.2% so far this year, so AX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Peakstone Realty Trust falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 99 stocks and is ranked #92. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.8%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Axos Financial and Peakstone Realty Trust. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

