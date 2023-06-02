Are Finance Stocks Lagging Axos Financial (AX) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Axos Financial (AX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Axos Financial is one of 872 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Axos Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AX's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AX has returned 2.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -0.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Axos Financial is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Liberty Media Corporation (BATRK) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.2%.

The consensus estimate for Liberty Media Corporation's current year EPS has increased 27% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Axos Financial belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 59 individual stocks and currently sits at #198 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.2% so far this year, so AX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Liberty Media Corporation, however, belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #208. The industry has moved -0.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Axos Financial and Liberty Media Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

