Are Finance Stocks Lagging Axa (AXAHY) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Axa Sa (AXAHY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Axa Sa is one of 859 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Axa Sa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXAHY's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AXAHY has gained about 21.1% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 17.3%. As we can see, Axa Sa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (BPCGY). The stock is up 28.5% year-to-date.

In Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Axa Sa belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.5% so far this year, so AXAHY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 66-stock industry is ranked #49. The industry has moved +15.7% so far this year.

Axa Sa and Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

