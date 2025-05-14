Are Finance Stocks Lagging Aviva (AVVIY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Aviva (AVVIY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aviva is one of 858 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aviva is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVVIY's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AVVIY has moved about 30.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 5.1% on average. As we can see, Aviva is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is EPR Properties (EPR). The stock is up 18.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for EPR Properties' current year EPS has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Aviva belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.7% so far this year, so AVVIY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, EPR Properties belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #71. The industry has moved -6.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Aviva and EPR Properties as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

