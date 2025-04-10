Are Finance Stocks Lagging Aviva (AVVIY) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aviva (AVVIY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aviva is a member of our Finance group, which includes 859 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aviva is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVVIY's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AVVIY has returned about 16.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -2.6%. This means that Aviva is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

EPR Properties (EPR) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.4%.

The consensus estimate for EPR Properties' current year EPS has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aviva is a member of the Insurance - Life Insurance industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.5% this year, meaning that AVVIY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, EPR Properties belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #138. The industry has moved -10.7% year to date.

Aviva and EPR Properties could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aviva PLC (AVVIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EPR Properties (EPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.