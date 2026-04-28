Are Finance Stocks Lagging Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (AVBC) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (AVBC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. is one of 835 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Avidia Bancorp, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVBC's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AVBC has returned about 24.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 0.6% on average. This means that Avidia Bancorp, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.9%.

In Burke & Herbert Financial Services' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Avidia Bancorp, Inc. belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 70 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.1% so far this year, so AVBC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Burke & Herbert Financial Services belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 107-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved -8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Avidia Bancorp, Inc. and Burke & Herbert Financial Services as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (AVBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.