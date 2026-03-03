Are Finance Stocks Lagging Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (AVBC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (AVBC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. is one of 848 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Avidia Bancorp, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVBC's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AVBC has gained about 10.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 0.9% on average. As we can see, Avidia Bancorp, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.4%.

Over the past three months, U.S. Bancorp's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Avidia Bancorp, Inc. belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 73 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.6% so far this year, so AVBC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, U.S. Bancorp belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #21. The industry has moved +3.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Avidia Bancorp, Inc. and U.S. Bancorp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

