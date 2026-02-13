Are Finance Stocks Lagging Avidbank Holdings (AVBH) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Avidbank Holdings Inc. is one of 855 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Avidbank Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVBH's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AVBH has moved about 13.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 0% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Avidbank Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Axos Financial (AX) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.7%.

The consensus estimate for Axos Financial's current year EPS has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Avidbank Holdings Inc. is a member of the Banks - West industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.9% this year, meaning that AVBH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Axos Financial belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 103-stock industry is currently ranked #76. The industry has moved -10.1% year to date.

Avidbank Holdings Inc. and Axos Financial could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

