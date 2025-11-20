Are Finance Stocks Lagging Avidbank Holdings (AVBH) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Avidbank Holdings Inc. (AVBH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Avidbank Holdings Inc. is one of 865 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Avidbank Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVBH's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AVBH has gained about 11.9% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 11.2%. As we can see, Avidbank Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is HCI Group (HCI). The stock is up 48.6% year-to-date.

In HCI Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 24% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Avidbank Holdings Inc. is a member of the Banks - West industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.7% so far this year, so AVBH is performing better in this area.

In contrast, HCI Group falls under the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #20. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.1%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Avidbank Holdings Inc. and HCI Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

