Are Finance Stocks Lagging Atlas (ATCO) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Atlas (ATCO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Atlas is one of 889 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atlas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATCO's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ATCO has returned about 3.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 21.2% on average. This shows that Atlas is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Bogota Financial Corporation (BSBK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.5%.

For Bogota Financial Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Atlas belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #133 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 32.2% so far this year, so ATCO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bogota Financial Corporation belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. This 89-stock industry is currently ranked #16. The industry has moved -18.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Atlas and Bogota Financial Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





