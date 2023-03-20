Are Finance Stocks Lagging AssetMark Financial (AMK) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AssetMark Financial (AMK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AssetMark Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 867 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AssetMark Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMK's full-year earnings has moved 13.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AMK has moved about 33.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 4.8%. This shows that AssetMark Financial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (BKGFY). The stock is up 8.4% year-to-date.

For Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AssetMark Financial is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.9% this year, meaning that AMK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Real Estate - Development industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #161. The industry has moved +0.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track AssetMark Financial and Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (AMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (BKGFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.