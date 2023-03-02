Are Finance Stocks Lagging AssetMark Financial (AMK) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AssetMark Financial (AMK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AssetMark Financial is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 870 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AssetMark Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMK's full-year earnings has moved 13.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AMK has gained about 36.7% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 4.6%. This means that AssetMark Financial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.5%.

In BNP Paribas SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AssetMark Financial belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.3% so far this year, meaning that AMK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, BNP Paribas SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 67-stock industry is currently ranked #17. The industry has moved +8.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to AssetMark Financial and BNP Paribas SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

