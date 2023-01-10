Are Finance Stocks Lagging Ashford (AINC) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ashford (AINC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ashford is a member of our Finance group, which includes 872 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ashford is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AINC's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AINC has returned 7.7% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 10.9%. This shows that Ashford is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Banco Bilbao (BBVA). The stock is up 11.2% year-to-date.

In Banco Bilbao's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ashford belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.4% so far this year, so AINC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Banco Bilbao belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #24. The industry has moved +1.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Ashford and Banco Bilbao. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

