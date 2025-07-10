Are Finance Stocks Lagging Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Artisan Partners Asset Management is one of 870 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Artisan Partners Asset Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APAM's full-year earnings has moved 16.6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, APAM has returned 10% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 8.7%. As we can see, Artisan Partners Asset Management is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Root, Inc. (ROOT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 70.3%.

Over the past three months, Root, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 666.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Artisan Partners Asset Management belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.4% so far this year, meaning that APAM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Root, Inc., however, belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #77. The industry has moved +5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Artisan Partners Asset Management and Root, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

