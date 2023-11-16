Are Finance Stocks Lagging Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arthur J. Gallagher is one of 848 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arthur J. Gallagher is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AJG's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AJG has moved about 27.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Arthur J. Gallagher is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.4%.

For Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Arthur J. Gallagher is a member of the Insurance - Brokerage industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.9% so far this year, meaning that AJG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #42. The industry has moved +11.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arthur J. Gallagher and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.