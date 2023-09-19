Are Finance Stocks Lagging Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Armada Hoffler Properties is one of 851 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Armada Hoffler Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHH's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AHH has returned 177.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 7.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Armada Hoffler Properties is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.1%.

For Ashford Hospitality Trust, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Armada Hoffler Properties belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3% so far this year, meaning that AHH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this 99-stock industry is ranked #182. The industry has moved -1.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Armada Hoffler Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.