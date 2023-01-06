Are Finance Stocks Lagging Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arlington Asset Investment is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 872 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arlington Asset Investment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAIC's full-year earnings has moved 30% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AAIC has moved about 0.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -12.7%. This means that Arlington Asset Investment is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD). The stock is up 1.3% year-to-date.

For Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Arlington Asset Investment belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #217 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 27.8% so far this year, so AAIC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #10. The industry has moved -8.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Arlington Asset Investment and Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

