Are Finance Stocks Lagging Arch Capital Group (ACGL) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arch Capital Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 859 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ACGL has moved about 48.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 13.5%. This shows that Arch Capital Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT). The stock is up 23.6% year-to-date.

For Enact Holdings, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Arch Capital Group is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.8% so far this year, so ACGL is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Enact Holdings, Inc. falls under the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #43. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arch Capital Group and Enact Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

