Are Finance Stocks Lagging Arch Capital Group (ACGL) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arch Capital Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 845 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ACGL has returned 34.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 9.6% on average. As we can see, Arch Capital Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.6%.

For American Homes 4 Rent, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Arch Capital Group is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.6% so far this year, so ACGL is performing better in this area.

American Homes 4 Rent, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #34. The industry has moved -1.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Arch Capital Group and American Homes 4 Rent as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.