Are Finance Stocks Lagging Arch Capital Group (ACGL) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Arch Capital Group (ACGL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arch Capital Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 848 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ACGL has moved about 33% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have about 0% on average. This means that Arch Capital Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 47.9%.

For Banco Do Brasil SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Arch Capital Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.7% so far this year, so ACGL is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Banco Do Brasil SA falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 63 stocks and is ranked #192. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.9%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Arch Capital Group and Banco Do Brasil SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.