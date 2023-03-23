Are Finance Stocks Lagging Arch Capital Group (ACGL) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arch Capital Group (ACGL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Arch Capital Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 867 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ACGL has returned 4.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Arch Capital Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10%.

Over the past three months, BrightSphere Investment Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Arch Capital Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4% this year, meaning that ACGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, BrightSphere Investment Group falls under the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this industry has 44 stocks and is ranked #98. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.7%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Arch Capital Group and BrightSphere Investment Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

