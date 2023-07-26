Are Finance Stocks Lagging Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arbor Realty Trust is one of 856 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABR's full-year earnings has moved 14.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ABR has gained about 21.6% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 9.7%. This means that Arbor Realty Trust is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is American Homes 4 Rent (AMH). The stock has returned 21% year-to-date.

In American Homes 4 Rent's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Arbor Realty Trust belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #121 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10% so far this year, meaning that ABR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, American Homes 4 Rent belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #117. The industry has moved +9.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Arbor Realty Trust and American Homes 4 Rent. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

