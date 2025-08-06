Are Finance Stocks Lagging Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Applied Digital Corporation is one of 869 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Applied Digital Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APLD's full-year earnings has moved 28.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, APLD has moved about 94.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 8.4% on average. This shows that Applied Digital Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM). The stock has returned 8.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management's current year EPS has increased 9.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Applied Digital Corporation is a member of the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 93 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.9% so far this year, so APLD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. Currently, this 36-stock industry is ranked #57. The industry has moved -1.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Applied Digital Corporation and Artisan Partners Asset Management. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

