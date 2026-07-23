Are Finance Stocks Lagging Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Apple Hospitality REIT is one of 879 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Apple Hospitality REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APLE's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, APLE has returned 43% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 6.2%. This shows that Apple Hospitality REIT is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Banco Macro (BMA). The stock has returned 8.3% year-to-date.

For Banco Macro, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Apple Hospitality REIT is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.3% so far this year, so APLE is performing better in this area.

Banco Macro, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 85-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +17.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Apple Hospitality REIT and Banco Macro as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Macro Bank Inc. (BMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.