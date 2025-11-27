Are Finance Stocks Lagging Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Apollo Commerical Finance is one of 864 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Apollo Commerical Finance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARI's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ARI has moved about 18.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 14.3%. This shows that Apollo Commerical Finance is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (BPCGY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 78.9%.

The consensus estimate for Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Apollo Commerical Finance belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5% so far this year, meaning that ARI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 67-stock industry is currently ranked #76. The industry has moved +45.5% year to date.

Apollo Commerical Finance and Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (BPCGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.