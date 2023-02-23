Are Finance Stocks Lagging Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Apollo Commerical Finance is one of 870 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Apollo Commerical Finance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARI's full-year earnings has moved 16.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ARI has returned about 8.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 5%. This shows that Apollo Commerical Finance is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ares Capital (ARCC). The stock has returned 5.1% year-to-date.

In Ares Capital's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Apollo Commerical Finance belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.4% this year, meaning that ARI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Ares Capital belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #38. The industry has moved +7.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Apollo Commerical Finance and Ares Capital as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.