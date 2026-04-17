Are Finance Stocks Lagging ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (ANZGY) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (ANZGY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR is a member of our Finance group, which includes 836 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANZGY's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ANZGY has gained about 11.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 0.5% on average. As we can see, ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Banco Bradesco (BBD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.6%.

The consensus estimate for Banco Bradesco's current year EPS has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR is a member of the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 107 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.5% this year, meaning that ANZGY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Banco Bradesco belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #94. The industry has moved +4.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR and Banco Bradesco. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ANZ Group Holdings Limited - Sponsored ADR (ANZGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.