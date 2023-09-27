Are Finance Stocks Lagging American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American Homes 4 Rent is one of 850 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. American Homes 4 Rent is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMH's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AMH has gained about 12.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that American Homes 4 Rent is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is HSBC (HSBC). The stock is up 25.1% year-to-date.

In HSBC's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, American Homes 4 Rent belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.6% this year, meaning that AMH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, HSBC falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 64 stocks and is ranked #62. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.4%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track American Homes 4 Rent and HSBC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

