Are Finance Stocks Lagging American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has American Healthcare REIT (AHR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

American Healthcare REIT is one of 866 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. American Healthcare REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHR's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AHR has returned 51.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 12.1% on average. This means that American Healthcare REIT is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.3%.

For Apollo Commerical Finance, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, American Healthcare REIT is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 99 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.6% this year, meaning that AHR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Apollo Commerical Finance falls under the REIT and Equity Trust industry. Currently, this industry has 33 stocks and is ranked #182. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.9%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track American Healthcare REIT and Apollo Commerical Finance. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.